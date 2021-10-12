Louisiana Tech alum Phil Maton shines in ALDS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport Little Theatre has been around for 100 years. This season marks the anniversary. The theatre group was founded in 1922 and has produced without interruption through the Great Depression, World War II, and two fires, one in 1986 and one in 2008.

They used several places around Shreveport to stage plays until their permanent theatre was build in 1927 at 812 Margaret Place. It has 170 seats and is completely handicapped-accessible. Find out more about their rich history HERE. They have many things planned to celebrate including, a picture book, a gala, and a documentary.