CHICAGO, IL (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech baseball alum Phil Maton has made the most of the MLB postseason spotlight.
The former Bulldog pitcher went 1 and 2/3 innings tonight with two strikeouts to help the Astros clinch game four of the American League Divisional Series. The Astros move on the Championship Series, where they will face the Boston Red Sox. Maton pitched three innings, struck out three and allowed one hit across three appearances in the ALDS.
Maton was acquired in July by the Astros from Cleveland in exchange for center fielder Myles Straw.
Louisiana Tech alum Phil Maton shines in ALDS
