Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion meet for second time on Saturday

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech football (2-5, 1-2 C-USA) is back on the road this week as the Bulldogs take on Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3 C-USA) on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m. CT in Norfolk, Va.
ABOUT LA TECH (2-5, 1-2 C-USA)
Louisiana Tech will look to get back into the win column this week after a three-game slump. Five of Tech’s seven games in 2021 have gone down to the wire as each of those contests were decided by a single possession. The Bulldogs have added a couple of tallies to the win column with a 45-42 victory over Southeastern and a 24-17 conference-opening win against North Texas.
Offensively, Tech is led by graduate quarterback Austin Kendall with 270.17 passing yards per game, graduate running back Marcus Williams Jr. with 60.00 rushing yards per game and sophomore wide receiver Smoke Harris with 56.00 receiving yards per game. Freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs and senior linebacker Trey Baldwin lead the Bulldogs defensively with 56 and 55 total tackles, respectively.
Head coach Skip Holtz is in his ninth season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. Holtz has led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.
ABOUT OLD DOMINION (1-6, 0-3 C-USA)
Old Dominion is coming out of a bye week after losing five straight contests. The Monarchs’ lone victory so far in the 2021 campaign was a 47-7 victory Hampton on Sept. 11, in Norfolk.
ODU is led offensively by junior quarterback D.J. Mack Jr. with 143.2 passing yards per game, redshirt sophomore running back Blake Watson with 88.6 rushing yards per game and sophomore wide receiver Ali Jennings III with 54.7 receiving yards per game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hayden Wolff has moved into the starting position for the Monarchs, tallying 42 completions on 66 attempts for a total of 467 yards this season. Defensively, redshirt junior linebacker Ryan Henry leads ODU with 49 total tackles.
Head coach Ricky Rahne is in his first season at the helm of the Monarch program.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 2:30 p.m. (CT)
Location: Norfolk, Va.
Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium
Surface: AstroTurf
HOW TO FOLLOW
Live Stats: Sidearm
Live Audio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)
Twitter Updates: @LATechFB
Instagram Updates: @latechfb
TV/RADIO COVERAGE
TV: CBS Sports Network
PxP: Chris Hassel
Analyst: Sed Bonner
Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)
PxP: Malcolm Butler
Analyst: Teddy Allen