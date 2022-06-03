AUSTIN, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third inning following a Nathan Humphreys home run.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bulldogs took a lead they never relinquished in the bottom of the inning on a two-run Philip Matulia home run off a light pole in right field, pulling away for a 12-5 victory against Dallas Baptist in the Austin Regional.

After both teams were held scoreless in the fourth, Tech erupted for five runs in the fifth. Matulia got the scoring started with a two-run double, before Cole McConnell brought Matulia home with a double of his own. Jorge Corona’s home run closed out the scoring in the inning, but it wouldn’t be Corona’s most memorable moment of the evening.

After DBU cut the 7-1 lead in half with a three-run home run, Corona effectively put the game away with one of the wildest plays in college baseball this season.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Corona lifted a fly ball to deep center field. Patriot centerfield Nathan Humphreys lost the ball in the Texas night sky as it one-hopped the wall, allowing Corona to come around for an inside-the-park grand slam to give the Bulldogs an 11-4 lead.

Both teams added runs in the eighth to close the scoring.

Jonathan Fincher (8-2) picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run on 4 hits in 5 innings of work. Bubba Hall was handed the loss for DBU, allowing 4 runs in his 4 innings.

Taylor Young joined Matulia as the Bulldogs registering three hits in the win. Corona drove in six runs in the victory. The Patriots were led offensively by Jace Grady, who collected three hits.

Dallas Baptist will face Air Force in an elimination game tomorrow at noon.

Louisiana Tech moves to the winner’s bracket to face regional host Texas tomorrow at 6:00 P.M.