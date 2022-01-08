Louisiana Tech defeats UTSA behind Archibald’s career effort

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Amorie Archibald poured in a career-high 31 points to propel Louisiana Tech to a 79-63 victory over UTSA on Saturday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.

LA Tech (13-3, 4-0 C-USA) extended its winning streak to five and remained perfect in Conference USA play, sweeping the UTEP/UTSA trip for just the third time ever.

Both teams traded early runs and found themselves tied up at 16-16 midway through the first half. And just like against the Miners on Thursday, the Bulldogs kicked things into another gear offensively the rest of the stanza, making 10 of their next 15 field goal attempts to build a 40-26 halftime lead.

Archibald and Cobe Williams combined for 26 points in the first half. The fifth-year senior made six of his seven shot attempts through the first 20 minutes and he stayed on fire, making back-to-back-to-back three-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half, forcing a timeout by UTSA (7-9, 0-3 C-USA) to give the ‘Dogs a 51-30 advantage.

The lead ballooned to as much as 23 (67-44) at the 9:34 mark when David Green threw down a two-handed dunk.

LA Tech shot 48.4 percent from the field (48.4) and 50.0 percent from three (14-28) while committing only seven turnovers and racking up 19 assists. Archibald went 12-of-14 from the field and made all six of his three-pointers, becoming just the second player in program history to go 6-of-6 from deep.

C. Williams was efficient again, finishing in double-figures for the fifth straight game with 15 (career-high five threes). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. registered his ninth double-double of the season (third straight) with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds as well as a career-high five assists.

The Roadrunners shot 42.4 percent from the field and were limited to just five made three-pointers. Jordan Ivy-Curry scored a team-high 22 points.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol

“Amorie was special today. He has played at a high level in so many games this season and in his career. He can do a little bit of everything. Today, he shot the cover off the basketball. We played a low turnover game. Coming off of Thursday’s game when we turned it over so much, we talked so much about taking care of the basketball today. It took us a little bit to figure out their zone, but the guys did a nice job of hitting the elbows, making some nice passes out of the post. The team played very unselfishly and found some great shots.”

NOTABLES

With the 79-63 victory, LA Tech now leads the all-time series over UTSA, 15-6. The Bulldogs have won three straight in the series and picked up their first win in San Antonio since 2017.

LA Tech improved to 13-3 on the season, the best record through the first 16 games since 2015-16.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 in C-USA play for the first time since 2013-14, their first season in the league.

LA Tech made a season-high 14 three-pointers. It is the most three-pointers the Bulldogs have ever made in a true road game and tied for the second most they have ever made in a C-USA game.

Amorie Archibald played in his 138th career game (fourth most in program history) and made his 122nd career start (third most in program history.

Amorie Archibald became the second Bulldog this season and the 48th in program history to record a 30-point game (career-high 31 points). He now has 1,436 career points, which ranks 21st in program history.

Amorie Archibald went 6-of-6 from deep, becoming just the second player in program history to shoot 100 percent from beyond the arc with at least six attempts (Kyle Gibson, 2009).

Cobe Williams scored 15 points, reaching double-digit points for the seventh time in the last eight games. He is averaging a team-best 18.0 points per game during conference play. All of his points came from three as he made a career-high five triples.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. recorded his ninth double-double of the season (third straight) with 12 points and 16 rebounds. He has matched his double-doubles from last season (had nine as a true freshman).

UP NEXT

LA Tech returns home to face Southern Miss on Thursday, Jan. 13. The matchup will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.