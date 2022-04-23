RUSTON, La. (Louisiana Tech) – Louisiana Tech defeats Middle Tennessee 4-2 in game two Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

LA Tech (28-12, 12-5 C-USA) takes game two over Middle Tennessee (20-17, 10-7 C-USA) behind eight strong innings from Ryan Jennings and a multi-hit day from Thaxton Berch in his first career start.

On back-to-back nights the Blue Raiders hopped on the board first. Middle Tennessee third baseman Brett Coker doubled down the left field line in the second bringing home the first run.

LA Tech was held scoreless through the first four innings despite a handful of tough at-bats. The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the fifth with one-out for Logan McLeod. McLeod drove one out to center to bring home Matulia on a sacrifice fly while Thaxton Berch was able to come across the plate on a throwing error by the center fielder. Steele Netterville followed McLeod with a RBI single through the right side to go on top 3-1.

The Bulldogs plated one more in the seventh as Thaxton Berch tripled for his second hit and Taylor Young brought him home on a sacrifice fly to center.

Ryan Jennings was impressive in his eighth start of the season. The right-hander went eight innings allowing two earned runs on six hits, walking one and punching out four. Jennings improves to 3-1 in 2022.

Kyle Crigger entered the ball game in the ninth to chase his eighth save. The Blue Raiders managed to load the bases after Crigger recorded two speedy outs. The Bulldog closer got Tatsunori Negishi to ground out to first to earn close it out and earn his eighth save.

NOTABLES

Jennings improves to 3-1 tossing eight innings on 98 pitches

Berch 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs

McConnell 2-for-3 with a walk

Young walks three times

Four total double plays turned

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Lane Burroughs

“They’re really good. They’re right on our heels from second place. Even last year we swept them and they were all close games. For the second day in a row the wind is blowing in so it is not going to be an offensive day. There were some balls crushed that died out there. Ryan Jennings was outstanding. We needed a great start in the worst way. He gave us eight strong innings, handing it over to Crigger. The two runners that Cole McConnell from center was huge and he had our first two hits, so big day for him.”

“Thaxton Berch making his first collegiate start, he gets a big hit through the six hole and then the triple and ultimately scores both of those runs. They proved to be the difference. We have a chance tomorrow to come out and win a series. Sweeps are great, but they are really hard. The message to the guys was to get off your feet, feed your body, get some rest and get out here ready to win a series tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

LA Tech and Middle Tennessee meet tomorrow for the rubber game at 1 p.m.

