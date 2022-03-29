RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in four games, the Louisiana Tech offense failed to produce seven or more runs, falling to nineteenth-ranked Dallas Baptist on Tuesday evening, 7-4.

The Patriots took advantage of four wild pitches, two errors, and four walks by the Bulldogs. LA Tech failed to draw a walk until the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs had their opportunities, but failed to deliver with runners in scoring position. Tech finished the game with thirteen left on base.

After falling behind 3-0 early, Tech rallied for two runs in the fifth before Jorge Corona struck out with the game-tying run left stranded on third. The Patriots added two insurance runs in the visitor’s half of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Diamond Dogs rallied once again in the home half, as Cole McConnell pulled Tech within a run yet again with a two-run single. Steele Netterville flew out to centerfield with the game-tying run at third to end the inning.

An RBI double from Cole Moore in the top of the seventh and an RBI single from Jace Grady in the eighth closed out the scoring.

Greg Martinez took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits in three innings of work. His record now stands at 7-3. Cole McConnell paced the Bulldogs offensively with two hits and three RBI.

Tech falls to 18-7 overall and 13-6 in non-conference play. It’s just the third loss at home this season for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi this weekend for a three-game Conference USA series with Southern Mississippi. Game one is set for 6:00 on Friday.