Louisiana Tech Football gameday information

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For an unprecedented 10th time, the federal criminal trial of a sitting Caddo Commissioner and his sister has been rescheduled.

Caddo Parish Commissioner (D-Dist. 6) Lynn Cawthorne and his sister, Belena Turner are both accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a summer feeding program for children, and were finally scheduled to face the music on Sept. 20th.