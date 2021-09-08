Louisiana Tech Football gameday information

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Below you’ll find a gameday timeline and more information for Louisiana Tech’s home opener Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.

Wear: BLUE

  • College Day — Liberal Arts
  • First Responders Day — Join us for our home opener as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 and recognize first responders in our community. Be sure to tune in during halftime as the Band of Pride performs a special halftime show. FREE admission the day of game for first responders (must show ID).

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

  • 8 a.m. — Parking Lots Open
  • 2 p.m. — West & East Ticket Office Opens
  • 2 p.m. — Will Call Opens
  • 4 p.m. — DAC Club Opens
  • 4:30 p.m. — Joe Aillet Stadium Gates Open
  • 4:30 p.m. — Joe Aillet Stadium Suites Open
  • 4:30 p.m. — Student Gates and All Other Gates Open
  • 6 p.m. — Kickoff

