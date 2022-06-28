RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a historic 2022 season, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are reloading with the addition of LSU outfielder Brody Drost.

Drost announced on Twitter he was transferring from LSU to Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Drost spent two seasons on the LSU roster, hitting five home runs with 18 RBI. All those came during Drost’s true freshman campaign. The Sulphur, Louisiana product appeared in just two games for the Tigers a season ago, striking out twice in his two plate appearances.

The 2020 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year was named the 2019 Louisiana Class 5A Tournament MVP, leading Barbe to the state championship. Drost was the 100th ranked player in the country in the class of 2020 and the nation’s 20th best high school outfield prospect.

The Bulldogs also added Texas A&M transfer pitcher Rawley Hector on Tuesday.