Louisiana Tech lights up UL-Monroe for fourth consecutive win

By: Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications) – Louisiana Tech made a season-high 13 three-pointers, seven of which came from hot-shooting Keaston Willis, in route to a 96-74 victory over ULM on Wednesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

After a strong shooting performance this past Friday at Northwestern State, LA Tech (4-1) got even hotter against its I-20 foe in what was the second game of the Lanky Wells Classic. The Bulldogs shot a blistering 54.7 percent from the field, 48.1 percent from long range and sank 25 free throws.

It was another fast start just like against the Demons as well. The Bulldogs opened with a quick 7-0 run thanks to back-to-back dunks by Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and Cobe Williams, followed by the first of seven triples by Willis who finished with a season-high and game-high 22 points.

The transfer from Incarnate Word drilled two more late in the first half (one of which was an and-one) as part of a 16-5 run to close out the stanza, giving the ‘Dogs a commanding 46-26 lead at intermission.

The halftime break did not cool him off. He came out and hit two more in the first three minutes of the second half, putting the Bulldogs well ahead at 56-30 and well on their way to their fourth straight win.

While the threes were raining from the perimeter, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was doing his usual work down low with his third straight double-double (season-high 19 points and 12 rebounds). Amorie Archibald matched his season-high with 17 points and Cobe Williams tallied a season-high 14 points to give the Bulldogs four players in double figures.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol

“The season is really a marathon, but the game is a sprint. Any type of sprint, you want to get out of the blocks fast. You want to establish yourself in the game. We talked about our energy and our effort, and making the type of plays that can really snowball into really good plays. The team did a really nice job of getting off to a good start defensively and sharing the basketball. We got a lot of really good looks.”

NOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol turned 45 years old today.

With the 96-74 win, LA Tech now leads the all-time series over ULM, 55-36.

The Bulldogs have now won nine straight over the Warhawks, tied for the longest winning streak by either team in the series that dates back to 1953. It is also the second longest active streak against any team for LA Tech.

The Bulldogs improved to a perfect 16-0 versus the Warhawks in the Thomas Assembly Center.

The 96 points was the most points scored by LA Tech against ULM since 1975.

LA Tech has now produced a winning streak of at least four straight in 13 consecutive seasons.

The Bulldogs have won 11 straight games and 24 straight non-conference games inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

LA Tech hit a season-high 13 three-pointers. It is the third straight game the Bulldogs have hit 10+ triples

Keaston Willis scored a game-high and season-high 22 points. It was the most points scored by a Bulldog this season.

Keaston Willis tied his career high with seven made three-pointers. The sophomore made seven last season in a game with Incarnate Word. He is the first Bulldog to make seven in a single game since Jacobi Boykins in 2016.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. registered his third straight double-double with season-highs in points (19) and rebounds (12). He is the first Bulldog to make three straight double-doubles since JaColby Pemberton did it in the first three games last season. It was his 12th career double-double.

Amorie Archibald matched his season-high with 17 points. He also registered a season-high assists, giving him 402 for his career. He became the eighth Bulldog in program history to eclipse 400 career assists.

Cobe Williams tallied a season-high 14 points (11 in the first half). He also tied his career-high with three steals (has done this twice this season).

UP NEXT

LA Tech heads to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday to face NC State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.