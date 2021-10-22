Louisiana Tech looks to hand UTSA first loss on homecoming

By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech football (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) returns to Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, as the Bulldogs host No. 24 UTSA (7-0, 3-0 C-USA) in LA Tech’s homecoming game at 6 p.m. CT.



ABOUT LA TECH (2-4, 1-1 C-USA)

Five of Louisiana Tech’s six games have gone down to the wire as each of those contests have been decided by a single possession. The Bulldogs have added a couple of tallies to the win column with a 45-42 victory over Southeastern and a 24-17 conference-opening win against North Texas. Four Bulldog wide receivers have registered over 200 receiving yards this season in sophomore Smoke Harris (284), freshman Tre Harris (279), redshirt freshman Bub Means (254) and graduate Samuel Emilus (215). Defensively, Tech is led by senior linebacker Trey Baldwin with 51 total tackles, including 25 solo and 3.0 for loss.



Head coach Skip Holtz is in his ninth season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. Holtz has led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.



ABOUT NO. 24 UTSA (7-0, 3-0 C-USA)

UTSA earned its first national ranking in program history after appearing at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and 25th in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Roadrunners are an undefeated 7-0 for the first time in school history and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Offensively, the Roadrunners are led by senior quarterback Frank Harris with 228.57 passing yards per game, junior running back Sincere McCormick with 111.14 rushing yards per game and junior wide receiver Zakhari Franklin with 75.67 receiving yards per game. Junior safety Rashad Wisdom leads UTSA with 45 total tackles, including 32 solo and 3.0 for loss.



Head coach Jeff Traylor has accumulated a 14-5 overall record in his two seasons at the helm of the UTSA program.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23

Time: 6 p.m. (CT)

Location: Ruston, La.

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Surface: FieldTurf Revolution



HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Stats: Sidearm

Live Audio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

Twitter Updates: @LATechFB

Instagram Updates: @latechfb



TV/RADIO COVERAGE

TV: Stadium

PxP: Chris Hassel

Analyst: Patrick Murray



Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

PxP: Malcolm Butler

Analyst: Teddy Allen

Sideline: Luke McCown