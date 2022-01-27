By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech looks to get back into the win column on Thursday night when they play host to Rice at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (15-4, 6-1 C-USA)

LA Tech had its 18-game home winning streak and its seven-game overall winning streak snapped this past Saturday in an 83-76 loss to UAB. Despite getting down by as much as 15, the Bulldogs took a narrow lead in the second half. However, the Blazers came out on top in large part because of their three-point shooting (12 threes) and going 21-of-24 from the foul line.

Amorie Archibald, playing in his program record 141st career game as a Bulldog, had a standout shooting performance, scoring a team-high 27 points while going 7-of-10 from downtown. For the season, he is averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from long range.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. registered his 10th double-double in the loss with 24 points and 12 rebounds. He is tied for eighth in the country in most double-doubles. It was also his eighth career 20-10 game and his 10th career 20-point scoring effort. He currently anchors the team in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (10.6).

LA Tech is tied with UAB and North Texas atop the West Division standings. In league play only, the Bulldogs rank in the top three in the conference in scoring offense (75.4) and scoring defense (63.7).

ABOUT RICE (11-7, 4-3 C-USA)

Rice enters the week in fourth in the West Division. After opening up conference with a loss at North Texas, they have reeled off four victories over Middle Tennessee, UAB, Marshall and Old Dominion. They did suffer a setback in their last outing, falling 67-64 at home to Charlotte.

The Owls are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. Their 39.1 percent shooting from deep ranks first in C-USA and eighth in the country. They average 10.1 made threes per game, having made 10+ triples in 11 contests this season.

A two-headed scoring monster in Carl Pierre and Travis Evee has led them. They are each averaging 15 points per game and have combined to make 110 three-pointers this season.

THE SERIES

LA Tech leads the all-time series with Rice, 18-7, having won three straight. Since becoming C-USA opponents, the Bulldogs have won 11 of the 13 matchups, including sweeping both games in Ruston last season by scores of 101-57 and 79-58. The ‘Dogs have won seven straight meetings over the Owls at home.

