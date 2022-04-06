RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field.

The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening.

Four Bulldogs registered multi-hit performances in the loss. Leading the charge was Walker Burchfield who drove in three runs and scored two of his own on a pair of hits. Taylor Young hit his sixth home run of the season and second in as many days with a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Five Bulldogs took to the mound. Jarret Whorff picked up the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season. The Winnsboro, Texas native allowed seven runs on five hits in 1.1 innings of work.

The Bulldogs make a return to the diamond and a return to Conference USA play on Friday, opening up a three-game series with the Rice Owls in Ruston. First pitch in Friday’s series opener is set for 6:00 P.M.