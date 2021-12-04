Louisiana Tech quarterback JD Head enters transfer portal

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech quarterback JD Head has entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Ruston.

The Pearland, Texas native made his collegiate debut for the Bulldogs during the 2020 New Orleans Bowl. Head saw his playing time increase in 2021, appearing in four games for the Bulldogs. Head threw for over 500 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions during the Fall season.

Head was rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports in 2020. The Pearland High School product held offers from Colorado State, Kansas, Tulane, and 13 other schools, ultimately signing with the Bulldogs.