RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech University) – Louisiana Tech clinches series with Western Kentucky 7-2 Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Senior Day.

LA Tech (35-17, 17-9 C-USA) takes game two over Western Kentucky (17-32, 7-19 C-USA) as Ryan Jennings puts together an electric performance on the mound and five Bulldogs strike for multi-hit games.

The Bulldogs struck first in the bottom of the first with a three-spot. Taylor Young led things off with hustle double and Philip Matulia drove him in with a single to center. With two outs and the bases loaded Jackson Lancaster stepped up with a two-run single through the right side.

In the bottom of the fourth, Steele Netterville drove in Young for his 60th RBI of the season to take a 4-0 lead.

The Bulldogs scored two more in the sixth as Young smoked a pitch off the very top of the wall in left for his third double of the afternoon. Netterville then singled to left bringing Young home for the third time today.

Wade Elliott went the other way against the shift for his second hit of the ball game bringing in the Bulldogs seventh run.

Jennings put together a performance we will never forget on senior day. The senior right-hander went back out to work the eighth inning forcing the first batter to ground out. With one out WKU broke the shutout with a solo shot. The Bulldog went 7.1 innings allowing just three hits on one earned run with eight strikeouts. The senior was greeted by a standing ovation in his final performance at the Love Shack.

Landon Tomkins came on with one-out in the eighth, racking up a strikeout and a groundout.

Kyle Crigger came on in the ninth for his 29th appearance allowing a run which was unearned, and closed out the ball game with a pop up to third.

Five Bulldogs with multi-hit games

Bulldogs move to 13-0 on Saturday’s

Young 3-for-5 with three doubles; second time this season he has done so (Last time versus Houston Baptist on March 12)

Young now leads the nation in runs scored with 72

Netterville goes 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI

Corona goes 3-for-3 with a walk and hit-by-pitch

Myers goes 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI

Elliott goes 2-for-4 with an RBI

Jennings improves to 5-1

LA Tech looks to sweep Western Kentucky Sunday for the home finale at 1 p.m.

