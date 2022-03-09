RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs plated five runs in the first inning, thanks to two Southeastern Louisiana errors in the frame to defeat the vistors from Hammond 13-1 Wednesday night at The Love Shack.

With the win, Tech exacts revenge on the Lions after falling 4-3 a week ago at Southeastern.

Cole McConnell got the scoring started for the Diamond Dogs, touching home after a fielding error by Southeastern shortstop Evan Keller on a force play at second.

Tech added runs later in the inning on an RBI single by Philip Matulia, followed by a bases loaded hit by pitch by Logan McLeod and a bases loaded walk which was issued to Wade Elliott. At the end of the inning the Bulldogs already had built a 5-0 lead, surpassing their run total from last week’s contest in Hammond.

After Southeastern cut a run off their deficit in the second on a Connor Manola sacrifice fly, Louisiana Tech extended their lead to five runs once more as Walker Burchfield beat out a throw to first to score McConnell for the second time on a fielder’s choice.

Over the next five innings just one run would come across. That run came in the bottom of the fifth when Taylor Young brought home McLeod with a sacrifice fly. Six more Bulldogs came home in the bottom of the eighth to close the scoring.

Anthony Giannette earned the win, pitching 2 scoreless innings, winning his first game of the season.

Offensively, Taylor Young paced the Bulldogs with 4 hits, 2 RBI, and a run scored.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-5 overall and 6-2 at J.C. Love Field with the victory. The Diamond Dogs welcome their fourth Southland Conference opponent to Ruston this weekend for a three-game series with Houston Baptist. The series begins Friday at 6:00.