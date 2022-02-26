By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

DENTON, Tx (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – In another classic close game between Louisiana Tech and North Texas, the Bulldogs narrowly fell to the Mean Green by a final score of 56-49 on Saturday afternoon inside The Super Pit.

LA Tech (20-8, 11-5 C-USA) trailed for much of the game and faced its largest deficit at 40-49 with 5:35 to go. However, the Bulldogs put together their largest run, a 9-0 spurt that included four straight points by Kenneth Lofton, Jr., a three-pointer by Amorie Archibald and a driving layup by Keaston Willis.

Unfortunately, that would be the last time the ‘Dogs found the basket. Three missed shots and two turnovers occurred in the final three minutes after tying the game up at 49-49.

On the other end, North Texas (22-4, 15-1 C-USA) connected on four more of its 19 made free throws (got to the line 23 times compared to LA Tech’s 14) and Tylor Perry made his only shot attempt of the game, a three-pointer, that was part of a 7-0 run to end it.

The Bulldogs defended the Mean Green about as well as anyone this season, holding them to their second-lowest scoring output. But, 14 turnovers on offense was a key factor in LA Tech having to play from behind much of the contest.

Despite being double-teamed on almost every catch, Lofton, Jr. finished with a game-high 13 points and nine rebounds. Cobe Williams added nine points and six rebounds as well.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol

“We had chances. Proud of our guys for the grit and resolve that they had. This is a tough environment to come into. North Texas is obviously good and have had a great season. I thought defensively, we were really, really good. I thought our guys really emptied their tanks defensively. Fourteen turnovers ended up being too many for us and we had some key ones down the stretch that really hurt us.”

NOTABLES

LA Tech now leads the all-time series 27-15 over North Texas. The Bulldogs have dropped the last four to the Mean Green by a combined 16 points.

The Bulldogs held the Mean Green to their third lowest shooting percentage of the season and the lowest in C-USA play. UNT shot just 36.4 percent.

LA Tech held UNT to its second lowest point total of the season, allowing just 56 points.

Amorie Archibald made his 150th career appearance as a Bulldog.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. anchored the Bulldogs in scoring (13) and rebounding (nine). It marks the 12th time this season he has led the team in both categories.

With three assists, Amorie Archibald moved up to seventh on the career assist list at LA Tech. He has now 467 for his career.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will return to Ruston to play its final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, March 2 versus Old Dominion. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed on CUSA.tv.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For all the latest in Bulldog Basketball, follow them on Twitter (@LATechHoops), Instagram (@LATechHoops) and Facebook (LATechMBB).