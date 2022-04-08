RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After declaring for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility on March 22nd, Louisiana Tech Forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. has entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lofton Jr. enjoyed two spectacular seasons in Ruston, becoming a fan favorite across college basketball. As a Freshman Lofton Jr. helped lead Tech to a third-place finish in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Port Arthur, Texas native followed his rookie campaign by leading the Bulldogs to the Conference USA Tournament Championship Game, averaging 16.5 points per game in the process.

Lofton Jr. chose the Bulldogs over eighteen other schools out of Memorial High School. He is the only Bulldog who has entered the transfer portal since the hiring of Texas Tech Assistant Talvin Hester as the school’s new Head Basketball Coach.