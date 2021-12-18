LSU spoils Louisiana Tech’s upset bid in Bossier City

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

BOSSIER CITY, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech and No. 19 LSU went toe-to-toe on Saturday night inside Brookshire Grocery Arena in front of 6,838 fans. A late run by the Tigers proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs fell, 66-57.

After subbing back into the game after foul trouble, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. got an offensive rebound and putback to tie things up for a seventh time at 57-57 with less than three minutes to go.

From there, LSU (11-0) ended up going on a 9-0 run to end the game, a run that was ignited by Tari Eason who got a friendly bounce on a three-pointer followed by a thrown-up lay-in while falling to the floor.

LA Tech (8-3) opened the game with an 11-0 run and had as much as a 13-point lead in the first half, ultimately taking a 35-27 advantage into the locker room.

LSU quickly countered with a 10-0 run of its own early in the second half to take their first lead of the game at 41-38 with 15:47 left in the game. The Bulldogs responded with eight straight points, including back-to-back threes by Keaston Willis and Exavian Christon.

With Junior out of the game due to fouls and down by two with 7:30 to go, Amorie Archibald sank five straight free throws to make it 55-52. However, the ‘Dogs would manage only two more points the rest of the way.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol

“The turnover battle was the thing we were trying to manage the most. In the second half, foul trouble and trying to manage minutes on our end, became tough. I asked our guys to empty the tank and they absolutely did that. No moral victories here. We wanted to win this ball game. I thought our guys did so much to give us a shot. Just needed to manufacture a few more buckets.”

NOTABLES

With the 66-57 loss, LSU now leads the all-time series 13-1. This was the first meeting between the two schools outside of Baton Rouge since 1945.

LA Tech held LSU to their season low in points.

Amorie Archibald made his 133nd career appearance and his 117th career start.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. has scored in double figures every game he has played this season (had 13 points).

Amorie Archibald scored in double figures for the eighth time this season (had 13).

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. has anchored the team in rebounding in every game has played this season (had seven).

Keaston Willis also had seven rebounds, tying his season high.

Amorie Archibald had a team-high five assists, marking the 34th time in his career he has dished out at least five assists in a single game.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will close out its non-conference slate on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when they host Crowley’s Ridge. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.