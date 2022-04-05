RUSTON, La. (LA Tech Athletic Communications) – Louisiana Tech takes game one of the mid-week series 7-3 over UL-Lafayette at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Tuesday night.

LA Tech (20-9, 6-3 C-USA) wins game one of the mid-week series over UL-Lafayette (14-14, 4-5 Sun Belt) behind a Logan McLeod and Taylor Young home run along with a strong start from Greg Martinez on the mound.

After two scoreless innings, the Bulldogs jumped on the board in the third inning on a Young solo home run. Two batters later, Steele Netterville turned on a pitch driving in the second run.

Greg Martinez tossed a solid five innings in his fourth start earning a no decision when the Ragin’ Cajuns took the lead in the top of the seventh. The right-hander gave up no runs, allowing three hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters.

McLeod led off the bottom of the seventh inning driving his first career home run over the left-center field wall to knot things back at 3-3. With two-outs in the inning, Adarius Myers battled a tough at-bat, drawing a walk to bring in the go ahead run.

The Bulldogs scored three more in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Cole McConnell. Taylor Young scored the seventh run on a passed ball.

Landon Tomkins earned the win in relief hurling 1.1 innings and giving up two runs, but neither were earned.

Kyle Crigger threw the final six outs to record his fifth save of the season.

NOTABLES

Martinez retired first 8 batters he faced

Martinez worked five scoreless frames striking out a season-high seven

Young belted his fifth home run of the year on a solo shot in the third

Netterville’s RBI double in the third puts him four doubles shy of the program record

Netterville was 2-for-3 as he records his eighth multi-hit game

McLeod hits first career home run in clutch moment

Tomkins moves to 3-0

Crigger earns fifth save

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Lane Burroughs

“They swept us last year so it was nice to get this win tonight. There were some frustrating moments. We are struggling right now offensively, that’s the elephant in the room. I know we left the bases loaded twice and that’s frustrating. I was telling our guys that there are a lot of guys struggling right now, but it is a game of learning how to deal with failure. A couple of weeks ago Steele Netterville was struggling and couldn’t buy a hit, and now he is our guy. McLeod has been giving us great at-bats. He had a really nice at-bat at the end to draw a walk, and he jumped the lot and almost had it twice.”

“Proud of our team. Again, it was a tough win. It was a gritty win. Martinez was outstanding tonight, he was seven over zero in strikeouts-to-walks. Tomkins gave up the homer, but got a big punchout to get out of it. And we went all in with Crigger. We needed this win in the worst way.”

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will face the Ragin’ Cajuns Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to finish off the midweek series.