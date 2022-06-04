AUSTIN, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech did everything they needed to do as an underdog. They got great starting pitching, they put runners on base, the only problem was they failed to bring them home. The Bulldogs stranded 13 runners on base, falling 5-2 to Texas on Saturday night in the Austin Regional.

The Longhorns got on the board first as Dylan Campbell launched a solo home run to left field to give Texas a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to answer. With Walker Burchfield standing on second, Wade Elliott sent a groundball through the infield and into centerfield for an RBI single to tie things up at 1.

The score remained the same until the 7th. Ivan Melendez brought home two Longhorns with an RBI single, before Murphy Stehly closed the top half of the frame with an RBI single of his own to give the nation’s 9th overall seed a 4-1 advantage.

As they’ve done all season, Tech answered back quickly. Logan McLeod scored on a Philip Matulia ground out to cut the deficit to two. The Longhorns got the run they allowed back in the top of the eighth as Mitchell Daly brought home Trey Faltine on a sacrifice fly to close the scoring.

In six innings of work on the mound for the Bulldogs, Ryan Jennings allowed one run on three hits, striking out five Longhorns. Kyle Crigger (6-3) was handed the loss, giving up all three Longhorn runs in the 7th.

Tristan Stevens (6-6) earned the win in relief, allowing one run on four hits, striking out five. Lucas Gordon gave Texas 5.1 innings to open the ballgame. The Sophomore pitched well with runners on base, allowing just one run on nine hits.

Texas advances to the regional final where they will face the winner of tomorrow’s Air Force-Louisiana Tech matchup.

The Bulldogs face the Falcons at 1:00 P.M. If they win, they will face Texas at 7:00 P.M.