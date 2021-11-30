Report: LA Tech eyeing Texas Tech’s Sonny Cumbie as next head football coach

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie of the Texas Tech Red Raiders calls a play during the first half of the college football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – “Right now it’s wide open, we’re not looking for any particular skill set, I’m looking for the best person to get us going here and change the trajectory of this program right now.”

That was Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood on Saturday after the program announced Skip Holtz would not be returning to Ruston for his tenth season. Fast forward 72 hours, and it seems like Louisiana Tech may have already found that man to “change the trajectory” of the program.

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports confirmed Tuesday that the Bulldogs are eyeing Sonny Cumbie, Texas Tech’s Interim Head Coach, as the university’s next leader of the football program. Cumbie lead Texas Tech to a 1-3 record in his interim role in 2021 after taking over for Matt Wells. Cumbie was expected to return to the Red Raiders as the team’s offensive coordinator under new head coach Joey McGuire.



Cumbie also served as Gary Patterson’s offensive coordinator at TCU for seven seasons. Cumbie also starred for the Red Raiders as a walk-on quarterback from 2001-2004 and amassed 5,116 passing yards and 33 touchdowns over his career.