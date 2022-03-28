RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A week after Eric Konkol exited for Tulsa, Louisiana Tech has reportedly found his replacement. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Bulldogs have tapped Talvin Hester as the school’s next head men’s basketball coach.



Hester has history in Ruston. Before leaving for Texas Tech in 2021, Hester spent three seasons as an assistant under Eric Konkol at Louisiana Tech. Hester’s familiarity with the university and roster seemingly played a big part in his return.

Hester has also spent time at Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Oral Roberts, Texas State, and Houston. Louisiana Tech has yet to confirm the hire.