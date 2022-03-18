RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For six consecutive years, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have heard at least one players’ name called in the NFL Draft,

Today, thirteen Bulldogs looked to impress at Tech’s annual pro day. One of those Bulldogs was former Benton Tiger Ezekiel Barnett The linebacker believes improved his draft stock on Friday.



“I feel like I increased my stock. Coming from a small school you have to outperform everybody. You have to stick out and I feel like today I did,” Barnett said after recording 46 tackles as a Senior in 2021.



“Coming from Benton, Louisiana, not many people have made it that far and I just want to be an inspiration to all the kids and they can say if Zeke Barnett can do it then I can do it too.”



Since 2013, fifteen Bulldogs have heard their name called in the NFL draft. If a sixteenth wants to be called in late April the process begins today. Reporting in Ruston, I’m John Sartori