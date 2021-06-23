LA Tech’s Young named ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winner

By: Tyler Hotz (Louisiana Tech Athletics)
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech second baseman Taylor Young was named a Division I ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner at second base, as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday afternoon.
Young, who was named the C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year in May, sported an incredible .993 fielding percentage at second base in 2021. The defensive standout did not commit an error until his 55th game of the season, finishing the season with just two fielding errors on 268 defensive chances.
The West Monroe native led the Bulldogs with 151 defensive assists and 32 turned double plays. Young held a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage entering postseason competition in the Conference USA Tournament.
The second baseman has also earned First Team All-Conference USA honors and Third Team All-American honors after leading Conference USA in runs scored (83) and ranking inside the top 10 in the C-USA in walks (46 – T-2nd), hits (80 – fifth), on-base percentage (.454 – seventh), total bases (122 – T-8th) and HBPs (13 – sixth).