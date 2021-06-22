Lance Jackson racks up D-1 offers heading into high-school

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – For a typical eighth grader, the last day of school is normally spent counting down the seconds until the final bell or getting off of school early to start summer vacation. But there isn’t anything particularly “typical” about Pleasant Grove eighth grader Lance Jackson.

“The whole day felt like a good day, I was out eating with my mom,” said Jackson. “That’s when Coach Gibson called me about Arkansas.”

On the final day of the school year, Lance got word from his coach that he had received an offer from the University of Arkansas. But the good news didn’t stop there.

I am blessed to say that I have received my first D1 offer from the university of Arkansas 🐗🐗@joshgibson_pg @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/CnI9xPOVn3 — Lance Jackson (@lancejackson40) May 26, 2021

“Then, I was getting ready to go to the lake for the rest of the week because we were out of school, and (Coach Gibson) told me I got UTSA too.”

Not one, but two D-1 offers for the eighth grader on the final day of school. Not too bad for a kid who hasn’t stepped on Pleasant Grove’s campus as a high schooler yet. Pleasant Grove Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Josh Gibson believes the offers coming was a product of perfect timing.

“We probably contacted like 30 coaches in the last week and a half of school and we have eighth grade video of Lance that we sent out,” said Gibson. “It all came together with those offers and its going to continue to, too.”

Lance’s ability (and subsequent attention that ability brings) is no surprise to Coach Gibson, especially after coaching Lance’s older brother, Landon, the last four seasons. Landon was one of the state of Texas’s top recruits before eventually signing with LSU this off-season. Coach Gibson thinks similar things are in line for Lance.

“The best thing about the Jackson’s is how humble they are and how hard they work. The parents are the same way, Landon was cut from that mold and Lance is going to follow suit.”

The offers continue to roll in for Lance. Since the last day of school, he’s received an offer from the University of Baylor. Even with all of the attention he’s garnered this summer, Lance says he’s just getting started.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do now that my name is getting out there,” said Jackson. “I just have to show off my talent and keep working.”