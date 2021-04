SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - The long list of Evangel standouts who have made it to the NFL is about to add another name as Ar'Darius Washington is a few days away from realizing his football dream. A dream which began under the Friday Night Lights of Rodney Duron Field.

"He had incredible instincts," says Eagle head football coach Denny Duron, who also had high praise for the defensive back's skill set. "a heck of a tackler, when he latched on to you, it was like a leech."

With skills like that at the high school level, colleges came calling. After spending his senior year committed to LSU, Washington had a change of heart.