LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Quarterfinal results

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Find out which teams are headed to Sulphur, and which teams will be headed home. To view each bracket in it’s entirety click on the classification.

CLASS 5A

Barbe 5, Haughton 1 (Barbe wins series 2-0)

CLASS 4A

South Terrebonne 14, North DeSoto 7 (South Terrebonne wins series 2-0)

CLASS 3A

No area games.

CLASS 2A

No area games.

CLASS 1A

No area games.

DIVISION I

Byrd 9, St. Augustine 7 (Byrd wins series 2-0)

DIVISION II

Vandebilt 5, Evangel 4 (Vandebilt wins series 2-0)

DIVISION III

No area games.

DIVISION IV

Catholic-Point Coupee 5, St. Mary’s 4 (Catholic-P.C. wins series 2-1)
Calvary 5, Central Private 2 (Calvary wins series 2-0)

DIVISION V

Claiborne Christian 5, St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville 0


