LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Quarterfinal results

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A very warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 80s. Winds are very breezy out of the south transporting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As clouds and moisture increase, temperatures will only drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Mother's Day, a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms is expected across the ArkLaTex.

Sunday morning, we will likely wake up to warm and cloudy conditions. An isolated shower or two could be possible. During the day a cold front and daytime heating will trigger showers and storms. Some storms could become strong. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. Although, an isolated tornado or two can't be completely ruled out. In addition, to severe weather, heavy rain will be likely.