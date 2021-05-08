LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Quarterfinal results

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Find out which teams are headed to Sulphur, and which teams will be headed home. To view each bracket in it’s entirety click on the classification.
Barbe 5, Haughton 1 (Barbe wins series 2-0)
South Terrebonne 14, North DeSoto 7 (South Terrebonne wins series 2-0)
No area games.
No area games.
No area games.
Byrd 9, St. Augustine 7 (Byrd wins series 2-0)
Vandebilt 5, Evangel 4 (Vandebilt wins series 2-0)
No area games.
Catholic-Point Coupee 5, St. Mary’s 4 (Catholic-P.C. wins series 2-1)
Calvary 5, Central Private 2 (Calvary wins series 2-0)
Claiborne Christian 5, St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville 0