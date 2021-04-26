LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Round 1 highlights & scores from day one

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – North DeSoto stifled Morgan City’s upset bid with an offensive explosion, Parkway pulled an opening round upset, and Natchitoches Central fell just short of a massive upset to highlight day one of the 2021 LHSAA baseball playoffs. Area scores from day one are listed below. To view a full bracket click on the classification.
CLASS 5A
Ruston 4, Ponchatoula 1
Parkway 5, Sulphur 2
West Monroe 2, Natchitoches Central 1
CLASS 4A
North Vermillion 13, Huntington 0
Eunice 6, Northwood 5
North DeSoto 13, Morgan City 3
CLASS 3A
No games today
CLASS 2A
Pine 6, North Caddo 4
Bunkie 11, Lakeside 5
