LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Round 1 highlights & scores from day one

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – North DeSoto stifled Morgan City’s upset bid with an offensive explosion, Parkway pulled an opening round upset, and Natchitoches Central fell just short of a massive upset to highlight day one of the 2021 LHSAA baseball playoffs. Area scores from day one are listed below. To view a full bracket click on the classification.

CLASS 5A

Ruston 4, Ponchatoula 1
Parkway 5, Sulphur 2
West Monroe 2, Natchitoches Central 1

CLASS 4A

North Vermillion 13, Huntington 0
Eunice 6, Northwood 5
North DeSoto 13, Morgan City 3

CLASS 3A

No games today

CLASS 2A

Pine 6, North Caddo 4
Bunkie 11, Lakeside 5

CLASS 1A

No games today

DIVISION I

No games today

DIVISION II

No games today

DIVISION III

No games today

DIVISION IV

No games today

DIVISION V

No games today





