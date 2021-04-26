LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Round 1 highlights & scores from day one

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) - The Shreveport Mudbugs (33-9-6) scored three unanswered goals and got a big game from Dawson Sciarrino to lead the way to a 4-2 victory over the Amarillo Bulls and another series sweep Saturday night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.Amarillo got on the board first in the first period on the PP when Paul Schmid tapped in his eighth goal of the season from the far side off a nice pass to give the Bulls the early 1-0 just 5:22 into the contest.

Shreveport responded with the flukiest of fluky goals when Gio Procopio bounced one towards the net from ahead of the Bulls blue-line which took an awkward bounce over the goalie’s glove and into the back of the net. Procopio’s goal was his 16th tally of the season and was unassisted at 17:17 evening the score, 1-1. SOG were tied 10-10 after one. The Bugs exploded with a bigger second period when Dawson Sciarrino stole the puck through the neutral zone and slid across a perfect pass to the far side which was shoveled home from Joe Mack at 4:19 to give Shreveport a 2-1 lead.

Shreveport then got a great effort again from Sciarrino going coast to coast from the right side as he flipped in his 10th tally of the season while driving the net to make it a 3-1 lead at 5:07. Mason McCormick earned the only helper on Sciarrino’s second point of the night. Amarillo wouldn’t go away as they got a goal closer just 35 seconds into the third period when Harrison Scott shot in his 16th tally of the season through the slot to make it a 3-2 Bugs edge.

The Bulls would then throw the kitchen sink at Arseniy Sergeev and yet again he stood all in net stopping 35 of 37 shots faced at him to pick up his 11th win in the cage.Captain David Breazeale would add an EN goal at 19:30 to seal up a 4-2 victory and a sweep for the Mudbugs.