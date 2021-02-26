LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: BTW hangs on, Cpt. Shreve dominates, Bossier rolls

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – BTW held on for a close victory over Beau Chene, Captain Shreve and Bossier rolled onto the second round, and Benton fell in a tight contest on the road to highlight Friday night’s first round playoff action. Full scores are listed below.
CLASS 5A
(1) Natchitoches Central 67, (32) Lafayette 52
(8) Captain Shreve 79, (25) Sulphur 41
(4) Hahnville 54, (29) Southwood 45
(19) Ruston 47, (14) East St. John 71
(22) Benton 66, (11) Northside 75
CLASS 4A
(30) Bastrop 56, (3) Woodlawn 70
(28) South Terrebonne 59, (5) Huntington 70
(18) Beau Chene, 45 (15) Booker T. Washington 54
CLASS 3A
(28) Glen Oaks, 40 (5) Bossier 73
(17) Mansfield 52, (16) Jennings 57
CLASS 2A
(30) Pickering, 24 (3) Many 71
(27) Northeast 46, (6) Lakeview 67
(26) Amite 39, (7) Red River 70
(25) North Caddo 70, (8) Rapides 74
CLASS 1A
(4) Arcadia – BYE
(23) Plain Dealing 53, (10) Homer 55
(20) Oberlin 52, (13) Logansport 73
(18) Montgomery 40, (15) Ringgold 50
CLASS B
(4) Doyline – BYE
(7) Zwolle – BYE
(23) Stanley 68, (10) Saline 64
(19) Converse 61, (14) Choudrant 65
(20) Florien 96, (13) Mt. Hermon 69