LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: BTW hangs on, Cpt. Shreve dominates, Bossier rolls

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - "It's a blessing that I can just come out here and just help everyone out."

The appreciation was clear on both sides, those giving, as well as receiving water this afternoon at Woodlawn High School. The event was put together by former Knight and current Dallas Cowboy Donovan Wilson who wanted to help out his community after many in the city were affected by the weather events over the last week.