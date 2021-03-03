LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: Bossier and Woodlawn roll to Quarterfinals

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The road to Marsh Madness rolled on tonight as many area schools are one step closer to a state title, while others step off the floor for the final time this year. Huntington’s season ends in heartbreaking fashion, Woodlawn rolls to the next round, Bossier dominates, and Captain Shreve outlasts Slidell. Full scores from around the area can be found below.
(1) Natchitoches Central 69, (16) St. Amant 59
(8) Captain Shreve 63, (9) Slidell 57
(5) Huntington 53, (12) Landry-Walker 54
(3) Woodlawn 50, (19) Northside 32
(15) Booker T. Washington 40, (2) Eleanor McMain 66
(5) Bossier 75, (12) Carroll 27
(3) Many 43, (14) East Feliciana 44
(6) Lakeview 51, (11) Madison 46
(7) Red River 65, (23) St. Helena 80
(4) Arcadia 62, (13) Lakeview 37
(10) Homer 62, Northwood-Lena 72
(15) Ringgold 59, (2) Elton 45
(4) Doyline 79, (20) Florien 64
(7) Zwolle 52, (23) Stanley 55
(10 Evangel 47, (7) Parkview Baptist 61
(15) Loyola Prep 30, (2) St. Thomas More 63
(6) Claiborne Christian 44, (3) Episcopal of Acadiana 63