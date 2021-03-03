LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: Bossier and Woodlawn roll to Quarterfinals

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The road to Marsh Madness rolled on tonight as many area schools are one step closer to a state title, while others step off the floor for the final time this year. Huntington’s season ends in heartbreaking fashion, Woodlawn rolls to the next round, Bossier dominates, and Captain Shreve outlasts Slidell. Full scores from around the area can be found below.

CLASS 5A

(1) Natchitoches Central 69, (16) St. Amant 59
(8) Captain Shreve 63, (9) Slidell 57

CLASS 4A

(5) Huntington 53, (12) Landry-Walker 54
(3) Woodlawn 50, (19) Northside 32
(15) Booker T. Washington 40, (2) Eleanor McMain 66

CLASS 3A

(5) Bossier 75, (12) Carroll 27

CLASS 2A

(3) Many 43, (14) East Feliciana 44
(6) Lakeview 51, (11) Madison 46
(7) Red River 65, (23) St. Helena 80

CLASS 1A

(4) Arcadia 62, (13) Lakeview 37
(10) Homer 62, Northwood-Lena 72
(15) Ringgold 59, (2) Elton 45

CLASS B

(4) Doyline 79, (20) Florien 64
(7) Zwolle 52, (23) Stanley 55

DIVISION II

(10 Evangel 47, (7) Parkview Baptist 61
(15) Loyola Prep 30, (2) St. Thomas More 63

DIVISION V

(6) Claiborne Christian 44, (3) Episcopal of Acadiana 63

