LHSAA Division I Title Game Preview: Byrd Yellow Jackets vs Catholic Baton Rouge Bears

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – The undefeated Byrd Yellow Jackets are coming in hot, having knocked off perennial power John Curtis in the semi-final round, two weeks ago. Their opponent Catholic Baton Rogue is no stranger to the state championships, having made it this far the past four seasons. Both Head Coaches know that getting the state title won’t be an easy fight.

“They are a really disciplined, tough, and veteran football team,” said Catholic Head Coach Gabe Fertitta. “You know they run the football, that’s what they are going to hang their hat on. They have only thrown the ball about four times per game.” The Catholic High Bears are the No. 4 seed and own an 8-2 overall record after their 49-31 win over the No. 1 seed Brother Martin Crusaders in semifinals.

“They are averaging over 38 points a game,” said Byrd Head Coach Mike Suggs. “They have a lot of talent. They have been here four out of the last five years so they are familiar with the atmosphere and they are battle tested and they have played probably the toughest schedule of anybody in the state all year.” The Byrd Yellow Jackets own a 10-0 overall record after a thrilling 14-13 win over the John Curtis Patriots in the Division I Semifinals. The Jackets captured the District 1-5A title with a 6-0 record and are the No. 3 seed in the Div. I Playoffs. It was the first district champion-ship for Byrd since 2015, and the sixth for head coach Mike Suggs.

Kickoff for the state championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Harry “Rags” Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University.