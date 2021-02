LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Playoffs: Benton upsets Parkway, Huntington rolls, Cpt. Shreve stuns Walker

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) - A trio of Haughton Buccaneers got their day to celebrate the achievement of playing football at the next level during a ceremony today as Jake St. Andre, Dylan Turner, and Tyler Vogan all will be suiting up at the next level after impressive prep careers

St. Andre will be taking his talents to Louisiana-Lafayette after a career that made him one of the all-time Buccaneer greats. No Haughton football player has ever made as many tackles as the future Ragin' Cajun.

The recent success the Cajuns have had on the national level was a major selling point for St. Andre "The program, its gained a lot of momentum lately. It's been a hot program, the culture they've built down there its something to be proud of and be apart of.