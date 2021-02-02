The Big Game

LHSAA Girls Soccer Playoff brackets announced; Loyola, Captain Shreve, Byrd among favorites in respective Divisions

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets were announced this afternoon and many area schools not only punched their ticket to the tournament, but have good chances to capture state championships. Below you can find all matchups for area schools, as well as full brackets.

DIVISION I

#30 Comeaux at #3 Captain Shreve
#28 Denham Springs at #5 CE Byrd
#18 Parkway at #15 West Monroe

Full Division I Bracket

DIVISION II

#4 Caddo Magnet: Bye
#7 Benton: Bye
#8 Haughton: Bye
#17 Minden at #16 Sam Houston

Full Division II Bracket

DIVISION III

#1 Loyola: Bye
#23 Brusly at #10 North Desoto

Full Division III Bracket

DIVISION IV

#17 Northlake Christian at #16 Calvary Baptist
#23 Evangel at #10 Academy of the Sacred Heart

Full Division IV Bracket

The state championships are scheduled for February 24th-27th at Southeastern Louisiana University.

