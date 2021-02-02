LHSAA Girls Soccer Playoff brackets announced; Loyola, Captain Shreve, Byrd among favorites in respective Divisions

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets were announced this afternoon and many area schools not only punched their ticket to the tournament, but have good chances to capture state championships. Below you can find all matchups for area schools, as well as full brackets.
DIVISION I
#30 Comeaux at #3 Captain Shreve
#28 Denham Springs at #5 CE Byrd
#18 Parkway at #15 West Monroe
DIVISION II
#4 Caddo Magnet: Bye
#7 Benton: Bye
#8 Haughton: Bye
#17 Minden at #16 Sam Houston
DIVISION III
#1 Loyola: Bye
#23 Brusly at #10 North Desoto
DIVISION IV
#17 Northlake Christian at #16 Calvary Baptist
#23 Evangel at #10 Academy of the Sacred Heart
The state championships are scheduled for February 24th-27th at Southeastern Louisiana University.