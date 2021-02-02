LHSAA Girls Soccer Playoff brackets announced; Loyola, Captain Shreve, Byrd among favorites in respective Divisions

MARSHALL, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) - With no fall football season, the East Texas Baptist University Tigers made of the most of the strange off-season, using the extended time off to do some deep evaluation of their roster.

"You think about it, we had ten weeks, three weeks separated and then we came together for seven weeks and practiced," said Tigers' Head Coach Brian Mayper. "We had a couple scrimmages on top of that and we were going live almost every day. Its definitely been a great evaluation time, especially for all the freshman that came in. In fact, several freshman proved to jump up and beat out some of the returners. So, for the freshman it was awesome."