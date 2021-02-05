The Big Game

LHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs: round 1 highlights and scores

Local Sports

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA soccer playoffs on both the girls and boys sides got underway this week. Highlights from two area games on Friday night are available above, #10 North Desoto hosting #23 Brusly and #5 Byrd hosting #28 Denham Springs.

Over in Stonewall, the Griffins scored two goals early and held a 2-1 lead through the half. North Desoto finished round one up with a third in the second half, taking the 3-1 win over the Panthers, advancing to the second round. Over on Line Avenue, it was the battle of the yellow jackets. Byrd dominated Denham Spring, advancing with the 6-0 victory. Scores from all area matchups are listed below.

Girls:

DIVISION I

Captain Shreve 6, Comeaux 0
CE Byrd 6, Denham Springs 0
Parkway 2, West Monroe 1

DIVISION II

Caddo Magnet: Bye
Benton: Bye
Haughton: Bye
Sam Houston 4, Minden 0

DIVISION III

Loyola: Bye
North Desoto 3, Brusly 1

DIVISION IV

Northlake Christian 2, Calvary Baptist 0
Academy of the Sacred Heart 3, Evangel 1

The state championships are scheduled for February 24th-27th at Southeastern Louisiana University.

