LHSAA releases boys’ basketball playoff brackets

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA released the boys basketball playoff pairings earlier today. Below are the matchups for area teams.

CLASS 5A

(32) Lafayette at (1) Natchitoches Central

(25) Sulphur at (8) Captain Shreve

(29) Southwood at (4) Hahnville

(19) Ruston at (14) East St. John

(22) Benton at (11) Northshore



CLASS 4A

(30) Bastrop at (3) Woodlawn

(28) South Terrebonne at (5) Huntington

(18) Beau Chene at (15) Booker T. Washington



CLASS 3A

(28) Glen Oaks at (5) Bossier

(17) Mansfield at (16) Jennings



CLASS 2A

(30) Pickering at (3) Many

(27) Northeast at (6) Lakeview

(26) Amite at (7) Red River

(25) North Caddo at (8) Rapides



CLASS 1A

(4) Arcadia – BYE

(23) Plain Dealing at (10) Homer

(20) Oberlin at (13) Logansport

(18) Montgomery at (15) Ringgold



CLASS B

(4) Doyline – BYE

(7) Zwolle – BYE

(23) Stanley at (10) Saline

(19) Converse at (14) Choudrant

(20) Florien at (13) Mt. Hermon



CLASS C

(12) Grand Isle at (5) Gibsland-Coleman

(11) Summerfield at (6) Ebarb

(9) Starks at (8) Pleasant Hill



DIVISION I

(9) Archbishop Shaw at (8) C.E. Byrd



DIVISION II

(10) Evangel at (7) Parkview Baptist

(15) Loyola College Prep at (2) St. Thomas More



DIVISION IV

(14) St. Fredrick at (3) Calvary Baptist



DIVISION V

(6) Claiborne Christian at (3) Episcopal of Acadiana

