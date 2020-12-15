                                     
LHSAA sets times, dates for Prep Classic games

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA announced today specific times and dates for the upcoming State Football Championships at Northwestern State University.

Sunday, December 27th, 2020
1:00 PM Class 2A
6:00 PM Division I

Monday, December 28th, 2020
11:00 AM Class 1A
3:00 PM Division III
7:30 PM Division IV

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020
1:00 PM Division IV
6:00 PM Class 4A

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020
1:00 PM Class 3A
6:00 PM Class 5A

The LHSAA will release more information on the games in the coming days.

