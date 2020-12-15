LHSAA sets times, dates for Prep Classic games

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) - Green Oaks head football coach Terrence Isaac has accepted a new role as the Head football coach at Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minnesota. As a former Ironman himself, attending Vermillion from 1995 to 1997, Isaac says "it was a great opportunity for me."

Isaac led the Giants to a 7-3 record this season and the program's first winning season since 2001, recording twenty wins during his four seasons at the helm of the Green Oaks football program.