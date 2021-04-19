LHSAA Softball Playoffs: First round scores & highlights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA softball playoffs began on Monday with multiple area teams competing. Airline defeated Parkway in a battle of two Bossier programs, while Minden pulled a first round upset over Northwood. Full scores are listed below.
CLASS 5A
Benton 1, Dutchtown 0
Natchitoches Central 8, Denham Springs 3
Airline 10, Parkway 0
West Ouachita 7, Ruston 5
Haughton 4, Acadiana 3
St. Amant 13, Captain Shreve 0
CLASS 4A
North DeSoto 7, Warren Easton 0
Minden 4, Northwood 3
Pearl River 15, Huntington 0
CLASS 3A
North Webster 14, Jewel Sumner 4
CLASS 2A
Many 16, Lakeview 0
Kinder 16, North Caddo 1
South Plaquemines 15, Red River 2
CLASS 1A
Northwood-Lena 16, Arcadia 1
CLASS B
Lacassine 7, Doyline 0
Saline 16, Simsboro 0
DIVISION I
Mount Carmel 12, Byrd 3
