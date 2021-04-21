LHSAA Softball Playoffs: North Desoto rolls in 2nd round

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below are scores from the second round of the LHSAA Softball postseason.
CLASS 5A
#1 West Monroe 4, #16 Benton 0
#8 Central – B.R. 1, #9 Natchitoches Central 2
#12 Northshore 0, #5 Airline 3
#14 Haughton 0, #3 Barbe 15
CLASS 4A
#1 North Desoto 13, #16 Cecilia 1
#5 North Vermillion 25, #21 Minden 1
CLASS 3A
#7 Sterlington 16, #10 North Webster 6
CLASS 2A
#1 Many 10, #16 Avoyelles Charter 4
#12 French Settlement 6, #5 Lakeside 1
CLASS 1A
#4 Montgomery , #5 Logansport
CLASS B
#3 Florien 15, #14 Lacassine 0
#4 Converse 11, #13 Pitkin 1
#6 Zwolle 15, #11 Saline 0