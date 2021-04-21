LHSAA Softball Playoffs: North Desoto rolls in 2nd round

AVONDALE, La (KMSS/KTAL) - While Drew Brees would normally be preparing for the offseason at this time, the new NFL retiree is hitting the golf course at the 2021 Zurich Classic. However, the Super Bowl MVP is still keeping up with all things Saints, especially when it comes to who will be his replacement.

"Those two type of guys in the locker room, not only what they bring with their skillset, but they're really good leaders, " said Brees on the quarterback competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. "They set the example by the way that they work, the way that they prepare, they're loved by their teammates. I'm excited to see those guys and how this competition plays out."