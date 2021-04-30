LHSAA Softball Semifinals: Highlights and Scores

SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Airline upset No.1 West Monroe 2-1 in Class 5A, while top-ranked North DeSoto picked up a 3-2 win over Neville in Class 4A. Over in 2A, No. 1 Many advanced to the finals with a dominating 16-5 win over French Settlement. All scores from today’s semifinals are below. To view a full bracket, click on the classification.
CLASS 5A
Airline 2, West Monroe 1
Barbe 6, Pineville 3
CLASS 4A
North DeSoto 3, Neville 2
Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0
CLASS 3A
Grant 5, Iowa 11
Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0
CLASS 2A
Many 16, French Settlement 5
Doyle 1, Rosepine 0
No games today
No games today
Archbishop Hannan 9, Thomas Jefferson 8
Haynes Academy 7, St. Thomas More 5
No games today
Calvary Baptist 13, Riverside Academy 3
Catholic- P.C 13, Ascension Christian 1
No games today