LHSAA Softball Semifinals: Highlights and Scores

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Airline upset No.1 West Monroe 2-1 in Class 5A, while top-ranked North DeSoto picked up a 3-2 win over Neville in Class 4A. Over in 2A, No. 1 Many advanced to the finals with a dominating 16-5 win over French Settlement. All scores from today’s semifinals are below. To view a full bracket, click on the classification.

CLASS 5A

Airline 2, West Monroe 1
Barbe 6, Pineville 3

CLASS 4A

North DeSoto 3, Neville 2
Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0

CLASS 3A

Grant 5, Iowa 11
Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0

CLASS 2A

Many 16, French Settlement 5
Doyle 1, Rosepine 0

CLASS 1A

No games today

DIVISION I

No games today

DIVISION II

Archbishop Hannan 9, Thomas Jefferson 8
Haynes Academy 7, St. Thomas More 5

DIVISION III

No games today

DIVISION IV

Calvary Baptist 13, Riverside Academy 3
Catholic- P.C 13, Ascension Christian 1

DIVISION V

No games today

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss