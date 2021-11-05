LHSAA Volleyball Playoff results: November 5, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA volleyball playoffs second round is underway. Area teams are listed in bold. You can see each Division’s full bracket by clicking on the Division.
No area teams.
No area teams.
No area teams.
3. Dunham def. 14. Many, 3-0.
2. Notre Dame def. 15. Loyola Prep, 3-0.
4. Calvary Baptist def. 13. Riverside Academy, 3-0.
With tonight’s results, Calvary is the only area team remaining in the playoffs. They’ll face the winner of the McGehee-St. Martin’s matchup in the Quarterfinal round.