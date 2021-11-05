LHSAA Volleyball Playoff results: November 5, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA volleyball playoffs second round is underway. Area teams are listed in bold. You can see each Division’s full bracket by clicking on the Division.

DIVISION I

No area teams.

DIVISION II

No area teams.

DIVISION III

No area teams.

DIVISION IV

3. Dunham def. 14. Many, 3-0.
2. Notre Dame def. 15. Loyola Prep, 3-0.

DIVISION V

4. Calvary Baptist def. 13. Riverside Academy, 3-0.

With tonight’s results, Calvary is the only area team remaining in the playoffs. They’ll face the winner of the McGehee-St. Martin’s matchup in the Quarterfinal round.

