LHSAA Volleyball Playoff results: November 5, 2021

SEVILLE, Spain (StudyFinds)— Daylight saving time is an annoyance for many, especially when it comes to sleep cycles. The biannual disruptions that go along with “springing forward” and “falling back” have led many, including politicians in several states, to petition to cancel the clock-changing practice completely. So would this actually be a good plan? While keeping the same time throughout the year may sound like a good thing, a new study finds it could be bad for your health during the winter months.

José María Martín-Olalla from the University of Seville finds canceling daylight saving time would lead to more human activity in the early morning hours, before the sun rises, in winter. From a health standpoint, the study author notes that this can be harmful from a physiological point of view. One of the issues is having to rely more on artificial light while waking up.