LHSAA Volleyball Power Rankings: September 22nd, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you can find where area schools in the LHSAA rank in their respective Classification’s power rankings.
DIVISION I
11. Byrd (9-2)
22. Captain Shreve (3-4)
24. Parkway (3-3)
25. Benton (5-4)
28. Natchitoches Central (4-6)
32. Airline (5-5)
42. Southwood (0-5)
DIVISION II
6. Caddo Magnet (4-1)
20. Northwood (3-5)
22. Haughton (3-7)
24. Huntington (3-5)
35. Booker T. Washington (0-4)
DIVISION III
None
DIVISION IV
14. Loyola College Prep (5-5)
18. Many (5-4)
21. North Caddo (4-4)
27. Red River (1-3)
32. Mansfield (0-1)
DIVISION V
1. Calvary (14-0)
23. Evangel (2-6)
28. Magnolia (0-6)
33. St. Mary’s (0-2)