LHSAA Volleyball Power Rankings: September 28, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Check out where area schools are ranked in their respective classifications according to the LHSAA power rankings. For full rankings click here

DIVISION I

13. CE Byrd
21. Natchitoches Central
30. Captain Shreve
31. Airline
36. Parkway
44. Southwood

DIVISION II

18. Caddo Magnet
25. Haughton
30. Huntington
31. Northwood
44. Booker T. Washington

DIVISION III

None

DIVISION IV

14. Loyola College Prep
15. Many
19. North Caddo
33. Red River
36. Mansfield

DIVISION V

2. Calvary Baptist Academy
32. Evangel
35. Magnolia School of Excellence
39. St. Mary’s

