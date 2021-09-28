LHSAA Volleyball Power Rankings: September 28, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Check out where area schools are ranked in their respective classifications according to the LHSAA power rankings. For full rankings click here
DIVISION I
13. CE Byrd
21. Natchitoches Central
30. Captain Shreve
31. Airline
36. Parkway
44. Southwood
DIVISION II
18. Caddo Magnet
25. Haughton
30. Huntington
31. Northwood
44. Booker T. Washington
DIVISION III
None
DIVISION IV
14. Loyola College Prep
15. Many
19. North Caddo
33. Red River
36. Mansfield
DIVISION V
2. Calvary Baptist Academy
32. Evangel
35. Magnolia School of Excellence
39. St. Mary’s