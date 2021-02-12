Lofton Jr’s career night helps Louisiana Tech snap UAB’s win streak

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Kenneth Lofton Jr. poured in a career-high 21 points, 13 of which came in the second half to guide the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to a 70-58 victory Friday night inside of the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from start to finish, as Amorie Archibald’s layup with 10:58 remaining gave Louisiana Tech a 16-14 advantage. From there, the Bulldogs never trailed again.

After leading 40-29 at halftime, the Blazers made an early second-half run as Michael Ertel made a layup and a three-pointer to cut the Blazer deficit from ten to five. That would be the closest the Blazers would come to the lead the remainder of the ballgame.

Lofton Jr. scored thirteen of Tech’s 15 points from the 10:25 mark to the 4:09 mark. The Freshman also grabbed 12 rebounds to give him his sixth double-double of the year. Cobe Williams finished the game with fifteen points, thirteen coming in the first half of play. The Blazers were paced by Tavin Lovan, who scored a team-high 11 points.

With the win, the Bulldogs remain unbeaten all-time at home against the Blazers. The win also snaps UAB’s six-game winning streak and hands the Blazers just their second loss in Conference USA play this year.

The two will go at it once more tomorrow. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 inside the Thomas Assembly Center.