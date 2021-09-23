Longview wins fourth straight, takes down West Mesquite 56-28

LONGVIEW, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – With the game even at 21 at halftime, the Lobos scored 35 points in the second half to pick up their fourth straight win, a 56-28 victory over West Mesquite. Wide receiver Jalen Hale tied a school record for receiving scores in a game with three touchdowns against the Wranglers.

Longview improves to 4-1 on the season. The Lobos return to the field next Friday night against Wylie East.

