Louisiana Tech adds former MLB Draft Pick Lancaster

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Jackson Lancaster was selected in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. In 2022 he’ll take the field for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, committing to the program earlier today.



Lancaster began his collegiate career at Itawamba Community College, leading the team to a 41-8 record in 2019, batting .369 with 5 home runs and 47 RBI. His stellar play led him to be drafted, but Lancaster decided to go the four-year college route.



He committed to the University of Missouri, choosing the Tigers over other offers from Arkansas, and Mississippi State among others. In his two seasons in Columbia Lancaster batted .162 with 8 RBI. He also contributed on the mound. The Corinth, Mississippi native tossed 8.1 innings, allowing just two earned runs for an ERA of 2.16.



Lancaster announced his intentions to join to Bulldog baseball program on his Twitter account. “Blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Louisiana Tech University!” Lancaster said.

The Bulldogs will look to build off a historic 2021 next year. Tech earned their first Regional in program history, posting a record of 42-20.