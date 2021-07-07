Louisiana Tech adds former Vanderbilt running back through transfer portal

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech’s running back room just got a little bit bigger.
Keyon Henry-Brooks announced through his Twitter account that he will joining the Bulldogs after two seasons spent in Nashville playing for Vanderbilt. In 2020, Henry-Brooks averaged 125.3 total yards per game. Through his two seasons with the Commodores, Henry-Brooks amassed 1,061 total yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns.
Henry-Brooks is the second running back to transfer to the Bulldogs this offseason. He joins Marcus Williams Jr., who transferred to Ruston from Appalachian State in January.