Louisiana Tech and LSU to square off December 18th in Bossier City

By: ASM Global

BOSSIER CITY, La (ASM Global) – The men’s college basketball match-up between LSU and Louisiana Tech, originally scheduled at Brookshire Grocery Arena on November 24, 2020, is now rescheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021.



As the country continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are planning for a

full capacity event in December. Both schools have proud, supportive fan bases in the region

and across the State of Louisiana, so the demand for tickets will be high.



LSU Coach Will Wade is excited to play in front of a great crowd as well. “We look forward to coming to Bossier City on Dec. 18 for this game which will be a showcase of college basketball in the state of

Louisiana. We hope all of our LSU fans in Northwest Louisiana, and college basketball fans in general, will get their tickets now as we face a very good Louisiana Tech team at Brookshire Grocery Arena.”



Louisiana Tech Coach Eric Konkol has this to add, “After last year’s game was postponed, we are thankful to bring this game to our fans in Shreveport-Bossier this season. LSU is a high-quality opponent and we are excited to be a part of this event to showcase college basketball in our state. We look forward to competing in front of fans from across Louisiana and the region at Brookshire Grocery Arena.”



The Event’s re-launch will kick off Wednesday, June 9th with tickets available for purchase at

www.ticketmaster.com and at the b1BANK box office located at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Tickets start at just $15.



Fans that already bought tickets for this event at Brookshire Grocery Arena should keep them,

as they will be valid for our new date of 12/18/21.