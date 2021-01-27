Louisiana Tech announces 2021 Football schedule

By: Ashley Springer (Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications) – Conference USA announced the 2021 football schedule for the league’s 14 programs on Wednesday to complete Louisiana Tech’s 12-game slate. The Bulldogs will open league play by hosting North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 25.

LA Tech will host a total of six home games during the 2021 campaign, including four contests against C-USA opponents.

Tech kicks off the 2021 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs will then host three straight games inside Joe Aillet Stadium as Louisiana Tech takes on Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by SMU on Saturday, Sept. 18, and North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 25. Louisiana Tech will face a final non-conference foe in NC State on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Raleigh, N.C., before taking its bye week in week six.

Following the bye, the Bulldogs will compete in seven straight weekends of conference football. LA Tech will travel to take on UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 16, in El Paso, Texas, before returning to Ruston to host UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 23. Louisiana Tech will close out the month of October at Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Norfolk, Va.

LA Tech will open the month of November on the road as the Bulldogs take on UAB in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 6. Tech then returns to Joe Aillet Stadium for back-to-back weekends as the Bulldogs host Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Southern Miss on Saturday, Nov. 20. Louisiana Tech will close out the regular season in the Lone Star State as Tech takes on Rice on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Houston, Texas.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

Conference USA’s 17th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

Each school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. Each team will reverse the location of its 2020 games against division opponents and will rotate in new cross-division opponents to begin a two-year intra-division cycle.

The conference is in the fifth year of a rotation between cross-division opponents that will rotate every two years until 2024, when each school has played every opponent in the opposite division once home and away.

Louisiana Tech football season tickets for the 2021 campaign will go on sale in February.

For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.

2021 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Mississippi State

Sept. 11 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 18 SMU

Sept. 25 NORTH TEXAS

Oct. 2 at NC State

Oct.9 Bye

Oct. 16 at UTEP

Oct. 23 UTSA

Oct. 30 at Old Dominion

Nov. 6 at UAB

Nov. 13 CHARLOTTE

Nov. 20 SOUTHERN MISS

Nov. 27 at Rice