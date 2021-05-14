Louisiana Tech Baseball named 1 of 20 potential NCAA regional hosts

By: Tyler Hotz (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

INDIANAPOLIS, In (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech’s baseball program has been named as one of the 20 possible programs to host a postseason NCAA Regional. LA Tech, along with three other C-USA programs, was announced among the 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites for this year’s Division I Baseball Championship.



Of the 20 selected sites from Friday morning’s announcement, 16 teams will host regional-round games. NCAA Regionals will run from June 4-7 and will be followed by NCAA Super Regionals on June 11-14.



The final cut, which will bring the number of selected sites to 16, will be revealed at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 30.



Louisiana Tech joins C-USA West Division rival Southern Miss and East Division foe Charlotte as the three Conference USA teams to make the top 20. The C-USA is tied for second with the PAC 12 and Big 12 with three potential regional hosts.



The Bulldogs have made eight NCAA Regional appearances in program history. Hosting a regional at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park would mark a new first in LA Tech Baseball history.



List of 20 Potential Regional Hosts

Arizona (Tucson)

Arkansas (Fayetteville)

Charlotte (Gastonia*)

East Carolina (Greenville)

Florida (Gainesville)

Gonzaga (Spokane)

Louisiana Tech (Ruston)

Mississippi State (Starkville)

Notre Dame (South Bend)

Ole Miss (Oxford)

Oregon (Eugene)

Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

South Carolina (Columbia)

Southern Miss (Hattiesburg)

Stanford (Stanford)

Tennessee (Knoxville)

Texas (Austin)

Texas Tech (Lubbock)

TCU (Fort Worth)

Vanderbilt (Nashville)