Louisiana Tech football adds three transfers

By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – The 2021 Louisiana Tech roster continues to get better as head coach Skip Holtz announced on Wednesday the signing of three transfers in tight end Ivan Thomas (Miami, Fla./Hutchinson CC), offensive lineman Chris Fournier (Ottawa, Ontario/Lehigh) and defensive lineman Rasheed Lyles (Winnfield, La./Trinity Valley CC).



Thomas, a 6-4, 230-pound tight end, played in eight games for Hutchinson Community College as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season. He registered 19 receptions for 351 yards and a team-best six touchdowns during the campaign. Thomas spent his freshman season at FIU where he appeared in 11 games and made two starts. He had seven receptions for a total of 44 yards and had at least one reception in a four-consecutive game stretch.



Fournier, a 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman, competed at Lehigh from 2017-21. He appeared in 31 games, including 27 starts, on the offensive line during his Mountain Hawk career. Fournier started at left tackle in two games as a senior in the 2020-21 season, and he started at left tackle in all 22 games between his sophomore and junior seasons in 2018 and 2019. Fournier appeared in seven games as a true freshman in 2017 where he made three starts at center.



Lyles, a 6-2, 265-pound defensive lineman, played at Trinity Valley Community College during the 2019-20 season where he appeared in 11 games and made 29 tackles, including 13 solo, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. During the season, Lyles also registered one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.



Louisiana Tech opens the 2021 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Tech will then open a three-game home stretch against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.